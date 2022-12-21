Calendar parking clears the way for plows and emergency vehicles By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Signs posted along Lake Street remind motorists that there is no parking allowed between 2 and 6 a.m. In other parts of town calendar parking helps clear the way for snowplows and emergency vehicles. Marie Tolonen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHISHOLM—Two back-to-back snow events last week dumped more than two feet of snow in town, making some streets in town difficult to navigate.Calendar parking is in effect year-round, and helps ensure emergency vehicles and snowplows can make it through.Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner on Monday said nothing has changed in the city’s snow emergency procedures from last year.“The fee for a calendar parking violation is $15, but if the vehicle is found to be impeding a snow plow operation, that amount jumps to $25,” Manner said in an earlier interview.“Calendar parking is year-round, so as long as people are abiding by that, we don’t have many issues with plows,” Manner said.Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad encourages people to help out their neighbor and let them know to move their vehicle.“Nobody knows their neighborhood better than the people that live there,” Folstad said.Folstad said during the large snow events such as what happened last week, his department does its best with a limited staff to get the streets cleared and asks for the public’s patients.“We’re all in this together,” Folstad said.There is no parking allowed on Lake Street between 2 and 6 a.m. year-round.The snow emergency routes in Chisholm include Lake Street and one block to the east and one block to the west.Within 10 to 12 hours ahead of a snow emergency, the city prefers to post no parking for a snow emergency to give people e a heads up.Parking is prohibited on Lake Street after 2 a.m., which helps ensure the main street is free of traffic, allowing snowplows a clear route for cleanup even when there’s not a major snow event.The Chisholm Police Department also urges drivers to slow down, and keep safety in mind while traveling during the winter months.If you are experiencing an emergency always call 911. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Parking Snowplow Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Vern Manner Emergency Vehicle Chisholm Police Department Calendar Emergency Larry Folstad Public Works No Parking Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Kim Bussey Priscilla Anne Bussey 'The company will always carry his name, his ideals, his vision' Tiffany Kaelin Whittaker-Warner Thomas P. McLaughlin Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
