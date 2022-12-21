Snowy scene on Lake Street

Signs posted along Lake Street remind motorists that there is no parking allowed between 2 and 6 a.m. In other parts of town calendar parking helps clear the way for snowplows and emergency vehicles.

 Marie Tolonen

CHISHOLM—Two back-to-back snow events last week dumped more than two feet of snow in town, making some streets in town difficult to navigate.

Calendar parking is in effect year-round, and helps ensure emergency vehicles and snowplows can make it through.

