Chad Buus has been honored to serve this country.
He’s now getting the privilege to honor all fellow military veterans.
Buus, an Air Force veteran, is one of two United States Steel Corp. employees chosen to be in Arlington, Va., Nov. 22 to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
“It’s to honor all the veterans who have sacrificed something for the country and everybody who is laid to rest there who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Buus, of Hibbing, said. “It’s a great time for reflection on the brave men and women that serve this country. I’m honored and humbled to be a part of it.”
The wreath-laying ceremony is a U.S. Steel event.
A 1999 graduate of Hibbing High School, Buus left for basic training two months after graduation.
“I wanted to serve my country and I wanted to kind of get out and see the world and do something,” Buus said. “I was one of the kids who said, ‘ I’m moving away from the Iron Range and I’m never, ever coming back’.”
Buus did see the world.
He spent time stateside, about two years in Germany and also served as a forward air controller in a Tactical Air Control Party, providing close air control support for air missions in Iraq and Kuwait.
Buus served from 1999 through 2003.
“After kind of seeing some different places in the service and while I was in school, I figured out that Minnesota was a pretty awesome place to live,” Buus said. “I had finished school and had a degree in organizational leadership and I just really wasn’t sure what I was going to do. So I ended up moving back.”
Buus thought about entering the corrections field, but ultimately ended up with job offers from the state, county and U.S. Steel.
He chose a mining career with U.S. Steel.
“It was probably more about money and full-time work,” Buus said of his decision. “Also, if you’re going to live on the Range, it’s such a critical industry. Initially, I chose it for the money, but what keeps me coming to work here is just how critical it is for the economy of the Iron Range. It’s also an opportunity to not spend all day in an office.”
Since starting at Minntac Mine in 2005, Buus has held several positions.
He’s been an operating shift manager, led a maintenance crew in a new department, worked in special projects for administration, as area manager in the agglomerator, in plant maintenance at the crusher, concentrator and agglomerator, in the central shops, and is currently senior area manager for mine maintenance at Minntac and Keetac in Keewatin.
In keeping with helping veterans, Buus leads Minntac Mine’s SERVE Employee Resource Group.
Each U.S. Steel facility has a SERVE Employee Resource Group.
Beyond supporting each other and offering resources to veterans at Minntac Mine, the group performs community volunteer work.
This summer, the group helped erect the The Wall that Heals in Chisholm.
It also packs Buddy Backpacks for the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, has helped with a veterans transitional housing project and delivers holiday baskets to veterans.
“It’s probably one of the larger U.S. Steel employee resource groups,” Buus said. “We have a pretty heavy veteran workforce here. My speculation would be we have over 100 people at Minntac that have served or are serving in some capacity. That’s why I think it’s really important to honor them.”
Buus is a key leader in the Minntac Mine resource group, Kenneth Jaycox, U.S. Steel senior vice president and chief commercial officer and executive sponsor of SERVE said.
“U. S. Steel’s SERVE Employee Resource Group is one of our most active and dedicated thanks to leaders like Chad Buus,” Jaycox said. “Chad is one of two employees chosen to represent U. S. Steel at the wreath laying ceremony who served their country with distinction in the military. Now, they devote their time and energy to serve the needs of their fellow veterans, active-duty service members and their families at work and in the areas where we operate. Individuals like these are the cornerstone of U. S. Steel. Their selfless, team-first approach is making a real and positive impact every day for our customers, their coworkers, and their communities.”
U.S. Steel is active in hiring veterans, Buus said.
“I think we’ve been more intentional than we have in the past in hiring veterans and maybe being a little more targeted,” Buus said. “I think just the nature of the work operating some of this big equipment and having some of the technical skills that are needed to succeed in mining and really just being part of a team and be willing to work towards goals marries up well with veterans and we’ve had great results with it.”
Buus will be joined at the Arlington ceremony by Dustin Pierce, a veteran and maintenance shift manager at U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works—Clairton Plant, David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer, and Jaycox.
Honoring all veterans at Arlington National Cemetery will be a career highlight, Buus said.
“I’m super excited and humbled at the opportunity,” Buus said.
