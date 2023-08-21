Fairview Range staff members join family members to release butterflies in memory of loved ones Wednesday evening at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice sponsored the memorial event.
A freshly released butterfly lands on a nearby bush before continuing it’s journey during the 11th Annual Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice Butterfly Release held at the Minnesota Discovery center in Chisholm. The butterflies were set free in memory of loved ones who have passed away, or in honor of someone special.
Children watch flying butterflies take to the sky as other butterflies take a few moments to gather their strength before flying away during the 11th Annual Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice Butterfly Release Wednesday evening at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
Families gather at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm to remember their loved ones and to hear the reading of the names of those who passed away during the 11th Annual Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice Butterfly Release. Following the program more than 200 butterflies were set free.
A family member gently places her butterfly on a nearby flower during the Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice 11th Annual Butterfly Release Wednesday evening at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. The butterflies were set free in memory of loved ones who passed away, or to honor a special person.
Fairview Range staff members join family members to release butterflies in memory of loved ones Wednesday evening at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice sponsored the memorial event.
Each live butterfly came inclosed in a paper envelope. The insects were kept cool and the envelope kept their wings safe to be released.
Family members release butterflies in memory of loved ones Wednesday evening at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice sponsored the memorial event.
CHISHOLM—The clouds cleared and the rain let up just in time for majestic orange and black Monarch butterflies to take flight at a ceremony hosted by Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice on Wednesday at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
This is 11th year of the butterfly release, a fundraiser for Fairview Home Care and Hospice, an organization that helps support local hospice families and caregivers, including massage therapy and bereavement support literature.
