CHISHOLM—The clouds cleared and the rain let up just in time for majestic orange and black Monarch butterflies to take flight at a ceremony hosted by Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice on Wednesday at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

This is 11th year of the butterfly release, a fundraiser for Fairview Home Care and Hospice, an organization that helps support local hospice families and caregivers, including massage therapy and bereavement support literature.

  
