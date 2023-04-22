Z'Up North Realty agent earns diversity certification

ELY—Real Estate Agent Jodi Nyman, with z’Up North Realty, has recently earned her AT HOME WITH DIVERSITY Certification, proving her commitment to providing the best real estate services for diverse markets.
By mastering Fair Housing laws and understanding the subtleties of applying them in various contexts, Jodi is prepared to meet the constantly changing needs of today’s multicultural buyers and sellers. This course was more than just the mandated course education hours needed to maintain her license.
“This was a course I genuinely wanted to learn more about and as I got deeper and deeper into it, I decided to go ahead with the additional courses and finished the Certification” Jodi Nyman said.
Her certification certifies that she understands the importance of business etiquette for different cultures, as well as competencies related to all classes.
By obtaining her AT HOME WITH DIVERSITY Certification, Jodi Walker
This Certification also qualifies her to obtain some other professional Designations.
To learn more about Jodi’s services and qualifications, please visit her in the z’Up North Real Estate Office in Ely on Sheridan Street.
For more information about z’Up North Realty and listings, please visit their website at www.zupnorth.com or call 218-827-2288.
