Z'Up North Realty agent earns diversity certification

ELY—Real Estate Agent Jodi Nyman, with z’Up North Realty, has recently earned her AT HOME WITH DIVERSITY Certification, proving her commitment to providing the best real estate services for diverse markets.

By mastering Fair Housing laws and understanding the subtleties of applying them in various contexts, Jodi is prepared to meet the constantly changing needs of today’s multicultural buyers and sellers. This course was more than just the mandated course education hours needed to maintain her license.

