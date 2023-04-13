PHENIOX, Arizona—Lee Zieske and Tabitha Thomas with Johnson Hometown Realty have both been distinguished by Broker Agent Advisor as one of the best in our ‘Rising Star’ category based onachievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience,capability, and trust. This award is reserved for the most promising professionals who are well on their way to becoming tomorrow’s leaders.

“What an honor for Lee & Tabitha and for our company to have two agents recognized for this honor!” said Broker Marcy Johnson.

