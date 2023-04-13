PHENIOX, Arizona—Lee Zieske and Tabitha Thomas with Johnson Hometown Realty have both been distinguished by Broker Agent Advisor as one of the best in our ‘Rising Star’ category based onachievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience,capability, and trust. This award is reserved for the most promising professionals who are well on their way to becoming tomorrow’s leaders.
“What an honor for Lee & Tabitha and for our company to have two agents recognized for this honor!” said Broker Marcy Johnson.
Chad Golladay, Executive Publisher of Broker +Agent Advisor said, “They both exemplifyt h e type of professionalsw e designed this award for. Lee Zieske and Tabitha Thomas are true credits to their company, profession, and communityboth inside and outside of their real estate practice; one with whom the honor is trulyours in being able to share this award.”
Lee Zieske and Tabitha Thomas are Minnesota licensed Realtors with Johnson
Hometown Realty in Hibbing, serving the Iron Range area and beyond. They each had an incredible year in both number of transactions and total value sold in 2022. “They are extremely conscientious, hardworking and experienced agents who truly care about their clients and helping them through the process,” said Johnson.
