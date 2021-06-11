Karine A. Woodman
LINDSTROM

HIBBING — Security State Bank of Hibbing welcomes Karine A. Woodman to their Board of Directors. Karine was elected to the Board of Directors in April of 2021 and comes to the Board with a wealth of business knowledge and experience.

Karine is the owner of 24hr Bookkeeper, Inc., which provides financial management services to construction companies nationwide. In addition, Karine owns TechTank which offers workspaces and use of conference rooms.

