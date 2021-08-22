VIRGINIA — W.A. Fisher recently added three new employees to its longtime Virginia, Minnesota-based agency.
The addition of Marissa Saurer, Sasha Polar, and Jaimie Niska further elevates W.A. Fisher’s capabilities to continue to serve both existing and new clientele.
Jeff Leese, President of W.A. Fisher, stated, “The addition of Marissa, Sasha, and Jaimie brings our agency to the top-of-mind for many businesses looking for advertising and marketing guidance.”
With decades of combined experience in the several elements of the advertising, marketing and communications world under their belts, the addition of these staff members brings the Iron Range agency to the top of its game in the advertising industry world.
“Each of these employees bring new elements and a rock-solid portfolio of capabilities to the table for nearly all of our clients here at W.A. Fisher,” Leese added.
Marissa Saurer – Associate Creative Director as W.A. Fisher’s new Associate Creative Director, Marissa provides clients with superb creative and design on advertising, branding, print and web projects. She is a skilled illustrator and photographer.
Marissa’s background is in grounded in content creation for a wide array of industries. Telling compelling visual stories through design, illustration, photography and video, she has used her talents to promote and expand her clients’ businesses through the years.
With decades of artistic marketing and promotional experience, she has built a dynamic and diverse body of work that strategically translates into today’s digital world.
In her free time, Marissa enjoys printmaking, wild swimming, landscape and wildlife photography.
Her nomadic travels across North America have allowed her to shoot some of the most beautiful vistas of Canada and the U.S. A large majority of her time has been spent in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas, Arizona, and The Pacific Northwest, including Alaska.
Sasha Polar - Internet Specialist
Sasha was hired as an Internet Specialist at W.A. Fisher. She assists W.A. Fisher’s clients with website updates and maintenance, content development, social media, WordPress updates and hosting. She also assists the W.A. Fisher web staff with web development and design.
Sasha has a diverse career background having worked closely with clients, providing technical support, as well as content marketing management. She has a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a focus on design and digital marketing. Sasha received a Front-End Web Development certificate in 2020 and is continuing to grow at W.A. Fisher by assisting with web projects and supporting clients with their online presence.
Sasha works remotely from Minnesota’s Twin Cities. Outside of work hours, you’ll find Sasha
exploring the great outdoors, creating digital art, and tending to her garden.
Jaimie Niska - Ad + Web Account Manager
Jaimie joins the W.A. Fisher Co. team as our new Ad + Web Account Manager.
Jaimie has acquired more than 24 years of experience in the marketing + advertising + communications world and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team at W.A. Fisher Co.
Jaimie’s roots in the northland run deep. With stints as Marketing Director at Giants Ridge, along with serving as president of the Laurentian Chamber and Executive Director at the Iron Range Tourism Bureau, she was also an account assistant for nearly a decade at W.A. Fisher in years’ past.
Jaimie has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Graphic Design, and has a firm background in nearly every corner of the ad agency world, including: advertising, marketing, mass communications, media, print, public relations, photography, videography, social media, digital marketing, and websites.
Away from work, Jaimie can be found loving up on her dogs, writing, decorating her home, tending to her gardens and spending time with her husband and her family.
W.A. Fisher is located in the heart of northeastern Minnesota’s Mesabi Iron Range and provides complete advertising, marketing, research, Internet, multimedia, public relations and printing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.