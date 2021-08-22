VIRGINIA — The Virginia Community Foundation has appointed Holly Lundgren as the Interim Executive Director effective Sept. 1.
Holly joined the Virginia Community Foundation in 2014 and has served as a board member at large, Treasurer and most recently as Chair of the Board. Holly grew up on the west side of the Range graduating from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. Holly holds degrees in Accounting and Social Work. Holly has been an active community volunteer with schools, sports, Festival of Trees and the Sand Lake Shuffle. Holly has worked at the Peace United Methodist Church and in the family business at Lundgren Motors. Holly lives in Midway with her husband Bruce. They have three grown children, Hayley, Olin and Anneka who are all graduates of Virginia High School.
Holly is excited about working on board development, strategic planning, donor and community engagement, and organization. The Virginia Community Foundation Board of Directors are elated Lundgren has taken on the role as Interim Executive Director and look forward to working with her to build a strong community under her steadfast leadership.
The Foundation is a permanent endowment committed to the improvement and enrichment of the quality of life in Virginia. This means that funds invested in the foundation are kept in a “trust” and earn interest. The interest generated from the endowment will be used to fund many community projects. This is our community’s “saving account”.
This year the Virginia Foundation turned 31 years old and now has a board of 12 community members that are focusing on priorities identified by our community. The Foundation has overseen the installation of ten murals, given 271 grants totaling over $862,000 to our community, have 11 funds under their umbrella, and a permanent office at 303 Chestnut Street on Virginia’s historic Main Street.
Lundgren can be reached at (218) 749-8239 or director@virginiafoundation.com.
More information about the Virginia Community Foundation can be found on the website at: virginiafoundation.com.
