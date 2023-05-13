GRAND RAPIDS—United Way of 1000 Lakes will be hosting its annual Community Celebration on May 25 at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids.
Each spring, the organization brings community members together to celebrate the power of collective impact. This year’s event will commemorate United Way’s 60th anniversary and highlight some of the nonprofit’s most significant partners over its decades-long history.
The evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, during which attendees will have the chance to visit six decade lounges and learn about the history of United Way in the community. At 5:30 p.m., the evening’s programming will begin, with special guests spotlighting significant moments in United Way’s history and presenting awards, including the 2023 Volunteer of the Year award.
In honor of United Way’s milestone birthday, guests will also have the opportunity to take part in a pop-up volunteer project, assembling birthday kits for local families filled with cake, candles, and other birthday supplies. After the event, kits will be distributed through the Itasca area’s nonprofit network, helping families in need celebrate their own milestones.
Community members and supporters are invited to celebrate 60 years of impact at United Way’s Community Celebration. While general admission to the event is free, capacity is limited, and advanced registration is required. Attendees can sign up to attend the event at uwlakes.org/community-celebration. Reservations are due by May 19.
The Community Celebration is supported by sponsors including the Timberlake Hotel & Restaurant; Blandin Foundation; Danielle Witherill, Edward Jones Financial Advisor; Essentia Health; Grand Dental; and Paul Bunyan Communications.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.