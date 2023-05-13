GRAND RAPIDS—United Way of 1000 Lakes will be hosting its annual Community Celebration on May 25 at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids.

Each spring, the organization brings community members together to celebrate the power of collective impact. This year’s event will commemorate United Way’s 60th anniversary and highlight some of the nonprofit’s most significant partners over its decades-long history.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments