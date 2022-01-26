Twin Metals faces new federal hurdle

Not so fast.
Minutes after the U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday canceled two federal mineral leases held on a proposed Twin Metals Minnesota mining project, proponents fired back.
“We will mine those minerals,” U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber said. “The Iron Range helped us win two world wars and now we have the ability to mine these critical minerals. Northern Minnesota and the Iron Range will not take a backseat to anyone.”
Cancellation of the leases are another hurdle to Twin Metals Minnesota's plan to develop an underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group underground mine about nine miles southeast of Ely.
The federal action “raises significant questions about the feasibility of Twin Metals' project as proposed, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a statement.
“The DNR will need to carefully and comprehensively consider what this development means for the state,” the DNR stated.
However, the cancellation drew quick and sharp rebuke across political lines and from labor leaders in northeastern Minnesota.
“I'm extremely frustrated with the Department of Interior's decision to cancel Twin Metals' leases,” Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said. “Evaluation of these projects shouldn't be political decisions that shift with elections. The best way to get good information on the benefits and remaining questions is to let the regulatory experts do their work. We want everyone to trust the science during a global health pandemic, and similarly, we should want everyone to trust the science when evaluating these projects.”
Ely Mayor Roger Skraba said the action isn't a shock.
“I'm not surprised,” Skraba said. “The Biden administration carries the water for the environmental groups. Always has and always will. Their answer to anything in northeastern Minnesota is 'no.'
Cancellation of the leases comes from an interior department legal determination that the leases were improperly renewed in 2019 by the department, according to an interior department statement.
“A new legal opinion from the Interior Department's Office of Solicitor found significant deficiencies in the circumstances surrounding the 2019 renewal, including: the lease renewal forms contravened the Department's regulations; the Department did not duly recognize the U.S. Forest Service's consent authority; and the inadequate environmental analysis failed to include a non-renewal, no-action alternative, according to the statement.
Joe Fowler, Minnesota State Building and Construction Trades Council president, also criticized the action.
“Today, the Bureau of Land Management took a giant step in the wrong direction toward accomplishing President Biden's goals of fighting climate change and bringing back good jobs to America,” Fowler said. “Northern Minnesota is where America's copper, nickel, cobalt and other minerals are. We need these metals to build wind towers, electric vehicle batteries, solar panels and to transform our electric grid to fight climate change. Rather than importing these products from countries with lousy labor and environmental regulations, we should be developing a new state-of-the-art industry right here. We know we can do it better and safer, and I'm disappointed that this political decision will do nothing but increase our reliance on foreign metals.”
Stauber said he knew federal action was on the horizon.
“I saw this coming from day one, which is why I was vocal in my opposition to Secretary Haaland's nomination as Interior Secretary, as well as the Director of Bureau of Land Management, Tracy Stone-Manning,” Stauber said. “Joe Biden chose a cabinet full of the most extreme anti-mining activists. I choose to fight for our northern Minnesota miners.”
The leases have been held since the mid 1960s under 11 different presidential administrations, Kathy Graul, Twin Metals Minnesota manager, public relations said.
Twin Metals Minnesota will challenge the cancellation and expects to prevail, Twin Metals said in a statement Wednesday.
“The federal government's reversal of its position on the mineral leases that Twin Metals Minnesota and its predecessor companies have held for more than 50 years is disappointing, but not surprising given the series of actions the administration has taken to try and shut the door on copper-nickel mining in northeast Minnesota,” said Twin Metals Minnesota. “This is not about the law; this is a political action intended to stop the Twin Metals project without conducting the environmental review prescribed in law.”
The Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management manages mineral deposits within the Superior National Forest.
The Twin Metals Minnesota project would not be within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).
Mining is not permitted within the BWCAW.
However, the project would be within the Rainy River Watershed.
Opponents of the project are concerned about the environmental impact of potential run-off from the project.
Northeastern Minnesota's Duluth Complex, in which the project sits, is one of the world's largest undeveloped reserves of critical minerals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, and palladium.
But the eight-billion ton reserve, which would produce minerals for electric vehicle production and renewable energy development, remains untapped.
President Joe Biden is pushing the manufacture of electric vehicles and renewable energy.
Electric vehicles are powered by batteries that are built by critical minerals. Solar panels and wind turbines also require critical minerals.
“It's tremendously disappointing,” Frank Ongaro, MiningMinnesota executive director said. “It's clearly politically motivated and unfortunately none of us should be surprised this administration is talking out of both sides of its mouth. On one hand, it talks about these critical minerals being needed domestically for the supply chain and for climate change, and at the same time they try to lock out a significant portion of the nation's nickel, cobalt and other critical minerals. That demonstrates that this is clearly political. The lack of alignment on political priorities is dumbfounding.”
Twin Metals reiterated Wednesday that it's proposing a world-class underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals mine that deserves to be evaluated through the established environmental review process.
A proposal submitted more than two years ago to state and federal agencies came after more than a decade of engineering and environmental work, according to Twin Metals Minnesota.
“We are confident that a full environmental review will show that the science behind this modern mine will prove that we can advance the project safely under the highest standards,” Twin Metals Minnesota said. “Our commitment to the communities of northeast Minnesota and to advancing a sustainable mining project has not wavered.”
The mine would employ 750 directly and create about 1,500 new spin-off jobs, according to Twin Metals Minnesota.
The Biden administration's announcement Wednesday will have devastating effects on northern Minnesota and the nation, Stauber said.
“Let me be clear,” Stauber said. “President Biden is choosing to ban mining. He's choosing foreign sourced minerals; including mines that use child slave labor, over our domestic union workforce that follows the best labor and environmental standards in the world. The Biden administration doesn't have a plan for mineral independence. On one hand, they want massive taxpayer investments in electric vehicles, and on the other, they refuse to allow any domestic mineral production as demand continues to skyrocket. Instead, this administration has decided to leave American, blue-collar workers behind and bow to pressure from radicals who prefer to rely on adversarial nations for these minerals.”
Lislegard said the action could cost a significant amount of quality jobs and economic development for the region.
“The minerals in the Duluth Complex are crucial to our country's clean energy future and we shouldn't have to continually rely on foreign sources to fuel our country's aspirations,” Lislegard said. “How can we realistically pursue our clean energy goals without the materials needed to develop vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar panels right here at home? It also doesn't bode well for America's national security to rely on Russia and China for these critical minerals.”
On the western side of Minnesota's Iron Range, Minnesota State Rep. Spencer Igo said the interior department decision is the latest example of the Biden administration siding with environmentalists.
The decision flies in the face of purported efforts by the administration to improve supply chains by focusing on critical minerals for electric vehicles, large battery technology and computer chips, he said.
“Instead of investing in a world-class workforce right here in the northland, Biden will force manufacturers to purchase minerals from nations that have zero environmental standards and employ despicable tactics like forced child labor,” Igo said. “While today's news is a setback, and it is now abundantly clear that President Biden and Democrats do not support the Range and northeast Minnesota, I nevertheless remain committed to fighting for our communities, jobs, and way of life.
The Biden administration in October announced it would conduct a review that could withdraw 225,378 acres within the Rainy River Watershed from mining for up to 20 years.
Despite the actions, Skraba said he expects Twin Metals Minnesota to carry on.
“I'm disappointed in the Biden administration for letting these people influence them,” Skraba said. “It shows the Biden administration's words about supporting mining were empty promises. It's another reason not to support them come election time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.