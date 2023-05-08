VIRGINIA — Vickie Tuskan, Senior Loan officer, was named a Top Producer by Minnesota Housing for her homeownership program loan production volume during 2022.
“The Minnesota Housing Finance Ageny Down Payment Assistance programs assist me to help many Home Buyers achieve their dream of home ownership”said Vickie Tuskan
Housing is a foundation for success, and Minnesota Housing Top Producers are committed to helping homebuyers build equity and wealth through successful homeownership.
Minnesota Housing supports and strengthens homeownership by working with local loan officers like Tuskan to provide affordable homebuyer loans. In 2022 MH participating lenders provided nearly 5,600 home mortgage loans for almost $1.3 billion statewide. With their help, MH was able to reach its Go Big goal of 40% of first-time mortgages going to Black homeowners, Indigenous homeowners, and homeowners of color.
Eligible homebuyers can access programs with fixed interest rates and downpayment and closing cost assistance loans up to $18,000. More information and eligibility requirements are available at www.mnhousing.gov.
In addition to homebuyer loans, Minnesota Housing also provides home improvement loans through participating lenders and finances single-family and multifamily housing across the state.
The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program has recognized individual loan officers with the highest volume of Minnesota Housing program loans for more than a decade. The 134 Top Producing Loan Officers in 2022 are recognized as Top Producers on the Minnesota Housing “Find A Lender” search tool, receive a marketing kit for their use, and are featured on Minnesota Housing social media during June Homeownership Month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.