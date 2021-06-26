VIRGINIA — Trenti Law Firm is excited to announce a new attorney to the firm. Northern Minnesota's largest law firm proudly welcomes Abagail (Gail) Nouska.
"I am excited to expand my practice and join the Trenti Law Firm. Family law and estate planning are complex areas of law. I am looking forward to bringing my expertise in these practice areas to the Firm and being a resource for our clients as I help navigate them through their cases, "said Abagail.
“We are pleased to have Gail included in Trenti Law Firm's team of attorneys,” said partner Joseph Leoni. “She is a talented attorney, who will strengthen our firm and will achieve results for our clients.”
Abagail is from Duluth, Minn. She will practice in the Virgina office and also the new Trenti Law office in Cloquet.
At Trenti Law Firm, Gail will be practicing in the areas of family law and estate planning.
Gail earned her law degree from Tulane University School of Law in New Orleans, La. She graduated from University of Minnesota Duluth, with a Bachelor in English and French.
Gail also is involved in many associations and memberships including: State Bar Association of Probate and Trust, Minnesota Women Lawyers Board, League of Women Voters in Duluth, Family Law Section.
