HIBBING — A local bake shop, dating back more than a century, recently added a pizzeria featuring pizzas that are made from scratch, and baked in a wood-fired brick oven.
The Sunrise Bakery in Hibbing held a soft opening for its new fire-brick oven pizzeria in December 2021, and this past week expanded its operation to allow for evening dine-in and take-out.
“I have been making wood fired pizzas for years in a handmade, outdoor wood fired oven,” Paul Forti, who along with his wife Hannah Casey Forti, owns the family-run operation. “My grandfather started that tradition many years ago. We have been baking bread from scratch for over a century. Expanding into the pizza business was a natural expression from what I currently do and always have done.”
Paul conducted extensive research before purchasing the brick oven for Sunrise, Hannah said.
Since 2017, Forti has owned the family business that was started in 1913 by his great-grandfather, Giulio Forti, and also run by his grandfather, Vincent, and aunt, Virginia “Ginny.”
The bakery started out in Rome, Italy, and eventually ended up in North Hibbing. For more than 100 years it operated out of a location in Park Addition, before moving to its current location on 2601 First Avenue.
The dining area at the current location was designed as a space to bring people together, Hannah said.
Adding to the atmosphere, the bakery reintroduced beer and wine when it opened the pizzeria.
“I am always looking for opportunities to draw people in and bring something new to the community,” Paul added.
At present the bakery offers a line of a half dozen, 10-inch specialty pizzas — the Poppi, with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, banana peppers and a hot honey drizzle appears to be especially popular. Others in the lineup are the Porketta Pepper, Buffalo Chicken, Italian Pesto, The Mediterranean, and the Spin Dip.Paul said his personal favorite pizza toppings are Canadian bacon, red onion and mushroom.
There are plans to gradually expand the menu to include more specialty pizzas and sandwiches, and to add an online option for ordering from the pizzeria.
While Sunrise Bakery is already well known for its baked goods like breads, cookies, poticas and other specialities, its made from scratch fire-brick oven pizzas are getting a warm reception from patrons.
“So far, the expansion has been welcomed well by the community,” Paul said. “We have a great crew at the store that has helped this new expansion be seamless.”
The pizzeria at Sunrise Bakery is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Take out is available at 218-263-4985.
