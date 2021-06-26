VIRGINIA — The law firm of Colosimo, Patchin & Kearney, Ltd. ("CP&K") proudly announces that Karl Sundquist, J.D., has joined the law firm as an attorney and partner. Mr. Sundquist will be practicing in the areas of municipal & school law, criminal law, divorce and family law and general civil litigation.
Mr. Sundquist is a lifelong Virginia resident and a 1994 graduate of Virginia High School. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1998 with a B.A., majoring in Political Science and Speech Communications, with a minor in English. In 2001, he earned his law degree from the William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul. He was admitted to the practice of law in the State of Minnesota in October 2001. From 2001 to 2004, Mr. Sundquist worked as an associate
1 attorney with the Duluth law firm of Johnson, Killen & Seiler, practicing in the areas of civil litigation and general practice. Mr. Sundquist then served as an Assistant County Attorney with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office in Virginia from 2004 to 2021, where he most recently served as a Range Division Head managing the County Attorney's Offices in Virginia and Hibbing.
An Iron Ranger to the core, Mr. Sundquist has been active in various community organizations including the Virginia Foundation, 12 Step House, Arrowhead Center, Iron Range Original Music Association and the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County.
