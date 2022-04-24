HIBBING — National Bank of Commerce (NBC), continues its growth and expansion with the addition of a new associate, hiring Steve Mann as a mortgage banker.
Steve Mann hails from Grand Rapids and attended Bigfork High School. His post-secondary education comes from both Itasca Community College and Bemidji State University.
Mann comes to NBC with 20 years of banking experience. He stated, “I couldn’t be more excited to bring mortgage origination to the Hibbing market for National Bank of Commerce. I’m honored that they’d trust me to expand this service for the Iron Range and am eager to get started.”
Mann will work out of the Hibbing branch, located at 2521 First Ave. In his free time, Mann serves as a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Grand Rapids, which he has been a part of since 2005.
Brad Roden EVP – Chief Banking Officer, stated “We’re thrilled to add Steve to our mortgage team. His experience in banking and community connections are just what we were looking for. We know that Steve will provide exceptional customer service to the Iron Range communities. This is an exciting move for our growing mortgage team!”
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Superior and has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs. The bank’s web address is nbcbanking.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.