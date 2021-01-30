Security State Bank Foundation donation

In January, The Security State Bank Foundation made a $2,000.00 donation to the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. The funds will be used for food rescue and distribution for Hibbing area non-profit agency partners and people in need directly as part of Second Harvest’s own direct service program – the Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors (NARS). Pictured is Shaye Moris, Executive Director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

 Submitted photo

In January, The Security State Bank Foundation made a $2,000.00 donation to the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank. The funds will be used for food rescue and distribution for Hibbing area non-profit agency partners and people in need directly as part of Second Harvest’s own direct service program – the Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors (NARS). Pictured is Shaye Moris, Executive Director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments