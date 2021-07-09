The Hibbing Area Chamber staff, Ambassadors, and Board of Directors celebrated the Grand Opening of Advanced Surgical Associates of Northern Minnesota with a Ribbon Cutting. Their office has beautiful renovations, amazing technology & friendly staff. From left: Ashley Brown, staff member; Troy Loeb and Aaron Reini, ambassadors; Shelly Hanson; Jeanne Bymark, past Titan of Taconite; Ann Nollet; Dr. John Bollins; Jennifer Wainionpaa, Melissa Cox, and Tasha Neimi, all board members.
