Ribbon cutting

The Hibbing Area Chamber staff, Ambassadors, and Board of Directors celebrated the Grand Opening of Advanced Surgical Associates of Northern Minnesota with a Ribbon Cutting. Their office has beautiful renovations, amazing technology & friendly staff. From left: Ashley Brown, staff member; Troy Loeb and Aaron Reini, ambassadors; Shelly Hanson; Jeanne Bymark, past Titan of Taconite; Ann Nollet; Dr. John Bollins; Jennifer Wainionpaa, Melissa Cox, and Tasha Neimi, all board members.

 photo submitted

The Hibbing Area Chamber staff, Ambassadors, and Board of Directors celebrated the Grand Opening of Advanced Surgical Associates of Northern Minnesota with a Ribbon Cutting. Their office has beautiful renovations, amazing technology & friendly staff. From left: Ashley Brown, staff member; Troy Loeb and Aaron Reini, ambassadors; Shelly Hanson; Jeanne Bymark, past Titan of Taconite; Ann Nollet; Dr. John Bollins; Jennifer Wainionpaa, Melissa Cox, and Tasha Neimi, all board members.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments