BUHL — The Buhl division of the Occupational Development Center (ODC) is excited to welcome a new team member and celebrate a recently promoted employee who has had a longtime association with the organization.
Danielle Jenson recently started a new position at ODC as an Employment Specialist. In this role, she will work with community businesses to secure employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and other vocational needs. Maintaining these relationships and becoming a visible face in the community will be her main focus.
The experience that Jenson brings to ODC includes many years in customer service along with her involvement in Special Olympics Minnesota. She also has ACRE certification in customized employment, which means she is already prepared to assist clients with job exploration and match them with the ideal employer.
Danielle (Danie) is a proud grandma, mom, and wife. She lives in Chisholm with her husband and enjoys camping, spending time with loved ones, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Angela Koski herself is no stranger to ODC, having recently rejoined the organization after some time away. With over 25 years of experience working with individuals with varying disabilities, she was previously employed with ODC for over six years, starting out as a job coach before becoming an Employment Specialist after a few months. She returned as a Lead Employment Specialist in February and was quickly promoted to Program Specialist this spring.
A commitment to providing opportunities for growth and advancement for employees is a key component of the culture at ODC, and something that Koski has made the most of in her time with the organization. She credits her psychology degree along with customized employment training as qualifications for her ability to create strong connections with clients, team members, and community partners.
In her new role, Angela will continue doing what she loves to do: building community relationships to better serve clients in Buhl, Hibbing, Virginia, and surrounding areas. She will facilitate and guide the program services offered and work together with her team to improve and implement new initiatives.
