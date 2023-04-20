MINNEAPOLIS—Park Financial Group, Inc., announced today its wholly owned subsidiary, Park State Bank, was ranked the #1 top performing bank in Minnesota based on its 2022 performance by S&P Global Market Intelligence in their annual ranking of best-performing community banks under $3 billion in assets.

This is the fifth year Park State Bank has earned top honors in Minnesota (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2022). Park State Bank also ranked #2 on the list of top performing banks under $3 billion in the United States.

