MINNEAPOLIS—Park Financial Group, Inc., announced today its wholly owned subsidiary, Park State Bank, was ranked the #1 top performing bank in Minnesota based on its 2022 performance by S&P Global Market Intelligence in their annual ranking of best-performing community banks under $3 billion in assets.
This is the fifth year Park State Bank has earned top honors in Minnesota (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2022). Park State Bank also ranked #2 on the list of top performing banks under $3 billion in the United States.
“For the fifth time in six years, we are honored to hold the number one ranking in Minnesota and be recognized for our overall well-rounded performance and strong balance sheet. This demonstrates the Park State Bank team is continuously working for our valued clients with exceptional service, high-touch and community-oriented approach,” said David Saber, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Park State Bank. “We are very proud of the work we do, this award would not be possible without the extraordinary hard work and efforts of our entire organization as well as the trust and commitment of our valued clients. We look forward to staying agile and continuing to invest in our communities’ with the personal touch we are known for across the state.”
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, 3,782 banks and thrifts with total assets under $3 billion were eligible. The rankings were launched in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks. Seven metrics were included in the ranking and institutions are ranked on growth, efficiency and returns with a premium put on the strength and risk profile of the balance sheet.
About Park Financial Group, Inc. and Park State Bank
Park Financial Group, Inc. is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Park State Bank. Park State Bank now ranks as one of the larger independently owned banks in Minnesota. The organization takes great pride in our exceptional, high tough personalized service and commitment to the communities we serve. Since 2015, the bank has grown from $35 million in assets and two locations to over $1.1 billion and operating sixteen locations and successful mortgage division, all in communities across Minnesota. Park State Bank has received a number of local and national accolades for its recent success.
