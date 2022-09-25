TOM BARTOVICH
Flom Designs and Photography

MOUNTAIN IRON — Park State Bank recently announced the appointment of Tom Bartovich as Northern Market President. Bartovich most recently served as Vice President, Sr. Business Banker for the bank.

His enthusiasm to deliver an exceptional level of service, along with his industry knowledge and ability to understand customer needs are keys to serving the bank’s clients.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments