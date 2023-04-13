COHASSET—Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up® Electric Trust Board recently approved $54,300 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 51 grant applications and distributed funds to 43 projects and programs this past quarter.
All funds generated through Operation Round Up® are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Most recent recipients are:
Itasca County Agricultural Association
Lights in the Pines
Faith United Lutheran Church “Piecemakers”
Project READ ISD #318
Foster Love Closet
Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability
Grand Rapids Players Association
Tri-Community Food Shelf
Cromwell Area Community Club
Longville Area Food Shelf
Patchwork Pals Plus
Camp Olson YMCA
Tower-Soudan Historical Society
McGregor Area Scholarship Foundation
Grace House of Itasca County
Ellsburg Volunteer Fire Department
First Lutheran Church Ely/Mission quilts
Vermilion Community College
Big Sandy Area Lakes Watershed Management Project
Itasca Life Options
Embarrass Region Fair Association
Project Care Free Clinic
New Beginnings Pregnancy & Family Support
Let’s Go Fishing Itasca
Deer River Area Food Shelf
Check and Connect family activity
ANGELS of McGregor
Queen of Peace Quilters
Voyageurs Area Council
Boy Scouts of America Pack 117
Colvin Volunteer Fire Department
PCs for People
Cotton Volunteer Fire Department
Advocates Against Domestic Abuse
Lighthouse Christian Academy aeronautical unit
Grand Rapids and Itasca Mountain Biking Association
Something Cool, Inc. pollinator education/support
Grand Rapids Farmers Market/Power of Produce for kids
Northstar Foundation arts camp
Well Being Development/Northern Lights Clubhouse
Floodwood Hope Lutheran Church quilts
Side Lake Events Committee
City of Tower
Operation Round Up® is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, 67% of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up® program by calling the cooperative at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.
Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop (My Cooperative > Community > Operation Round Up®). The next application deadline is May 15.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
