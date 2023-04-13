recipients

Operation Round Up® recipients are pictured at Lake Country Power’s service center in Mountain Iron.

 Submitted

COHASSET—Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up® Electric Trust Board recently approved $54,300 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.

The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 51 grant applications and distributed funds to 43 projects and programs this past quarter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments