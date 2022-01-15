Mountain Iron development rumors untrue

MOUNTAIN IRON — Sorry folks. Rumors circulating on social media about a Jersey Mike’s sub shop and Taco Bell coming to Mountain Iron are not legitimate.
According to the owner of Plaza 53 and to Mountain Iron City Administrator Craig Wainio, there have been no conversations with either restaurant chain about coming to the city.
That doesn’t mean both aren’t welcome, they noted. But there’s simply no validity to the rumors.
A Facebook post earlier this week by Duluth Advertisements stated that, according to “sources,” Jersey Mike’s would open in Plaza 53. It also said there had been confirmation of a Taco Bell opening in the building being constructed across from Walmart in the city’s Rock Ridge development area.
A T-Mobile store is slated to move into one portion of the new construction, but “there are no tenants” as of yet set for the other side, Wainio said Thursday.
Wainio added that he currently has no confirmation of any other business locating to Mountain Iron.
Mountain Iron Mayor Peggy Anderson also said she “has not heard of a Taco Bell coming,” but added “it would be great.”
Brad Schumacher, a Realtor and the former mayor of Princeton, Minnesota, who in June 2020 purchased the Plaza 53 strip mall located along Highway 53 in Mountain Iron, affirmed he has had “no talks or conversations with Jersey Mike’s.”
Schumacher had talked previously of bringing a new-to-the Quad Cities sub sandwich shop to the multi-tenant mall, but said he has not been communicating with any of them, including Jimmy John’s or Erbert & Gerbert’s.
Schumacher said it took six months of corporate negotiations to bring a Cost Cutters salon to the mall, and he would expect a similar process to bring a chain, such as Jersey Mike’s, to the center.
He noted, however, that “we are open and ready for any grab-and-go” restaurant. The mall has three vacant spaces and there are additional opportunities to open such an establishment on the property — “in the parking lot or boulevard.”
Local restaurateurs opened Other Guys Burgers in the former location of Domino’s Pizza in June of last year. The 79,800-square-foot Plaza 53 is also home to a Dollar Tree, the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce offices, an Edward Jones financial office, Monsters Ink embroidery shop, Cost Cutters, Advanced Optical eye care center, P/K Images photography studio, and a COVID testing site.
Schumacher said he offered “space at cost” to the Virginia Goodwill store that closed on Chestnut Street in December after its building sold to new owners, but the offer was declined.
After purchasing Plaza 53, Schumacher addressed the center’s parking lot. A portion of the lot, badly in need of repairs for many years, was resurfaced. The remaining areas of the lot are set to be resurfaced this year, he said.
Schumacher reinforced that “there are three viable spots … three opportunities” for businesses to move into Plaza 53, along with space on the property to build, but “conversation with Jersey Mike’s has not happened.”
