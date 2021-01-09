EVELETH – Miners National Bank is announcing the addition to their Board of Directors. Steven Raj, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of financial service experience, currently serving as Executive Vice President of the bank, has been elected to the bank Board of Directors.
Raj was hired by the bank in May of 2018 to provide long-term support to our bank with emphasis in our lending departments. Mr. Raj will also leverage his extensive industry experience to help strategically guide the bank into the future.
“We welcome Steven as a new Director to our bank, we believe he will bring a wealth of experience from a variety of perspectives,” said Girard Hoel, Miners National Bank Chairman.
“Steven has proven to be a valuable teammate here at the Miners National Bank and we look forward to leveraging his bank experience and business relationships,” said Jonathan Hoel, Miners National Bank President.
“Setting short and long term strategic goals on how we want to grow and how we want to treat our client relationships for the next few decades, and not just the next few years, is cornerstone to the continued success of Miners National Bank,” said Raj.
About the Bank:
Miners National Bank is an independent 4th generation family-owned community bank located in Eveleth, Minnesota. Established in 1903, Miners National Bank is a full service financial institution specializing in exceeding your expectations with personalized service and comprehensive solutions for commercial, mortgage and consumer banking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.