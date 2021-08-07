VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range College Foundation Board of Directors thanks the following donors for their scholarship contributions of more than $97,000 for the 2021-22 academic year at Mesabi Range College. These students received scholarships this year:
The Megan Ashley Anderson Scholarship
Recipients: Alecia Posener and Elijah Squires.
The Carl G. Carlson Scholarship
Recipients: Meiko Udovich and Joseph Potter.
The Roy K. Carlson Scholarship
Recipients: Mike Fleming and Christopher Bostic.
The C.E. “Bud” and Lillian Kishel Memorial Scholarship
Recipients: Tyrin King and Sullivan Kosmas.
The Dan & Yvonne Webb Engineering Scholarship
Recipients: Trevor Mattson, Gabrielle Koepke, Avery Enochson, Jill Manthey, Carter Martinson, Ashley Aho, Katherine Scherf, Ayla Issacson.
The Barb Garni Memorial Scholarship
Recipient: Paris Pontinen.
The Ray Garni Memorial Scholarship
Recipient: Trevor Mattson.
The Johnson Family Scholarship
Recipient: Tristan Johnson.
The Tom Rukavina Engineering Scholarship
Recipient: Carter Martinson.
The Tony & Joyce Nigro Education Scholarship
Recipient: Jeremy Hughes.
The LaMarche Creek Foundation
Recipients: Tyler Ritter and Dyshaun Brooks.
The Jeremy Jindra Scholarship
Recipients: Cole Meyer and Isaiah Malone.
Detroit Reman and Damiler Trucks Scholarship
Recipient: Tyler Braegelmann.
The Dr. George A. Erickson/Emil A. Erickson Scholarship
Recipients: Gabrille Koepke, Emma Swanson, Breanna Bridgewater.
The Soroptimist Club Scholarship
Recipient: Banurekha Sukumaran.
The Virginia Lions Club Scholarship
Recipient: Mahryn Perpich.
Pre-Engineering Fund, which is sponsored by The Bill & Joan Wirtanen Memorial Fund and The Joe Kraker Jr. Memorial Fund (Sponsored by the Norse Club):
Recipients: Emma Swanson and Tyler Braegelmann.
Engineering Fund, which is sponsored by The Gene Kishel and Brynhild Kishel Memorial Scholarship Fund.
This scholarship will be awarded in the Fall Semester
Health Sciences Fund, which is sponsored by The Joanne Lindgren Memorial Scholarship Fund, The Marian E. Haij Memorial Scholarship Fund, and The Matt Rozinka Memorial Scholarship Fund
Recipients: Erik George and Kellsie Konstenius.
Education Fund, which is sponsored by The Herschel “Pepper” Lysaker Memorial Scholarship Fund (Sponsored by the Norse Club), The Bill & Joan Wirtanen Memorial Fund, and The Ruth Kanianen Education, Bob Clark Journalism Scholarship Fund, and The Walfred H. Bodas Memorial Scholarship Fund
Recipients: Jamon Thames, Justin Lewis, James Jacobs.
Technical & Trades Fund, which is sponsored by Artisan Scholarship Fund, The Eveleth Elks Club 1161 Scholarship Fund, The Jeremy Jindra Memorial Scholarship Fund, The Louanne Picek Memorial Scholarship Fund, MRC Foundation
MRC Faculty and Staff, and Pro-Print
Recipients: Cameron Tibbets, Derek Phillips, Max Grundhofer.
Liberal Arts & Undecided Fund, which is sponsored by The Andrew A. Lang Scholarship Fund, The Archie Hill Scholarship Fund, Dave Stillman Scholarship Fund, The Eino Kopponen Memorial Scholarship Fund, The Joseph J. Rebovich Memorial Scholarship Fund, The Joseph & Emily Kraker Memorial Fund, The Jeremy Carpenter Memorial Fund, MRC Foundation, MRC Faculty and Staff, The Lassila Family, and Trenti Law Firm
Recipients: Josiah Peterson, Nate Smith, Kandis Garcia, Brennen Frank, Jalen Jackson, Nicolaus Roberts, Heather Keller.
Non-Traditional Female Fund, which is sponsored by American Association of University Women, and The Marjorie Bangs Schmitt Scholarship Fund
Recipients: Heather Keller, Stephanie Ward, Katie Mundell.
Addiction Studies & Human Services Fund, which is sponsored by The Rainy River Recovery Fund
Recipient: Stephanie Ward.
The Mesabi Range Foundation Board of Directors includes: Sue Medure, president; Cindy Jindra, vice president; Steven B. Johnson, treasurer; Scott Wirtanen, secretary; directors Thomas Aro, Elizabeth Pluskwik, Brenda Kochevar, Mark Muhich, Tom Inforzato and Gary Picek.
