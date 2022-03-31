Mesabi Metallics has filed an appeal on the termination of mineral leases on state land at its proposed iron ore project near Nashwauk.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed Wednesday that Mesabi Metallics filed the appeal.
“The District Court held that the DNR properly terminated Mesabi's minerals leases, and that Mesabi owes the State $17 million in back royalties,” the DNR said in a statement. “The DNR is confident in the sound basis of the District Court's decision and we are prepared to defend the judgment in the Court of Appeals. The DNR looks forward to the resolution of the litigation and payment of all money due to the state, university trust, school trust, and local communities. We remain committed to finding a path forward with a credible entity to develop the state minerals at the site and advance Minnesota's participating in the value added iron ore market.”
Ramsey County District Court Judge Robert A. Awsumb on Jan. 27, 2022, issued the ruling in favor of the DNR.
Mesabi Metallics had held mineral leases on 2,664.45 acres of state land at the site.
However, Awsumb ruled that Mesabi Metallics was in default of its obligations under a 2020 master lease agreement with the DNR.
The appeal is yet another hurdle in efforts to develop the massive, high-quality iron ore body.
Mesabi Metallics proposed building a $2.5 billion iron ore facility at the site.
The company says it has already invested $1.5 billion.
But the project remains unfinished.
Mesabi Metallics has said it remains committed to completing the project.
After being reached, Mesabi Metallics did provide a comment on Wednesday.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., and United States Steel Corp., have both expressed interest in acquiring the mineral leases.
Iron Range legislators want the DNR to lease the state land to another developer.
