Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) is proud to recognize Marti Kinnunen of Embarrass, one of six honorees statewide who received the 2020 CEO Award of Excellence. The award recognizes exceptional employees who demonstrate outstanding leadership, inspire colleagues, drive innovation, and build community.
“I am so proud of our honorees,” said Patrick Thueson, CEO of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “In their own unique ways, they show amazing dedication, professionalism, creativity and compassion in our mission that helps one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community.”
Kinnunen, area director with Personal Support Services, is approaching her 25th year with LSS. She was recognized for her sustained dedication to the individuals with disabilities she serves in LSS supported living homes, as well as the team of LSS employees she leads. During new challenges with COVID-19, Kinnunen exemplified this commitment by stepping into direct care roles when needed and offering a calm, thoughtful presence.
Kinnunen continually seeks knowledge and resources that help grow her team’s ability to provide support that is customized to everyone’s needs and goals. Most recently, she worked with her team to find new ways they could incorporate technology to offer more independence to the individuals they support. Colleagues admire her positive attitude, encouraging leadership and innovative approach to person-centered support.
