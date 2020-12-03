Loffler Companies is happy to introduce Tony Dorn as our new Northwest Regional Sales Manager. Tony is the trusted advisor and solutions provider managing Northwestern Minnesota, including his hometown of Thief River Falls, NW Minnesota along with Bemidji, the Iron Range, Duluth and surrounding areas.
Tony has over 40 years of experience in office technology industry and is a lifelong resident of the Thief River Falls area. He is the former president of Tony Dorn, Inc., a 75-year old Thief River Falls business, and has spent the last 10 years as a regional sales manager in the office technology industry. Over his career, Tony has developed multi-level business relationships with organizations of all kinds and sizes, providing solutions, support and consulting necessary for their success.
“As the Northwest Regional Sales Manager for Loffler Companies, I am excited for the opportunity to work for a company whose core values resonate with my personal beliefs of how a family-owned business should operate and take care of their clients,” Tony explained. “I look forward to being part of a culture that relates to and appreciates the needs and concerns of northern and rural Minnesotans.”
Tony is married, and has a son, a daughter and one grandson, and enjoys hunting and fishing. He is an avid sports fan and supports local and area extracurricular activities.
Tony has served on multiple local boards throughout his professional career.
Loffler Companies, excelling under Jim Loffler’s leadership since 1986, continues to be one of the leading business technology and managed services provider in the nation. Recognized nationally as a top Canon and Konica Minolta copier dealer, as well as an HP Elite Partner dealer, Loffler’s employees work hard every day to exceed the expectations of clients, partners and the community.
