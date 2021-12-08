Anna Nelson, a volunteer NREMT with Northeast Itasca Rescue/Bearville First Responders, located in Bear River and Togo, Minn., was recently recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 20 consecutive years of National EMS Certification. This distinction is an honor held by few EMS professionals.
To maintain her status as a Nationally Registered EMT, Nelson completed, on a biennial basis, the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in America.
Nelson has been serving as President of the non-profit Northeast Itasca Rescue/Bearville First Responder EMS organization for the past 5 years. She is proud and excited that the organization is at the point of obtaining funding and donations to build an EMS hall and to purchase a non-transport response vehicle.
The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians serves as the National EMS Certification organization by providing a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout their careers and by maintaining a registry of certification status.
