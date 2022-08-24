DULUTH — ALLETE Inc. Monday announced several key leadership changes as the company continues to advance its sustainability in action strategy.

Nicole Johnson has been named president of ALLETE Clean Energy. Johnson previously served as ALLETE’s chief administrative officer and continues to serve as an ALLETE vice president. ALLETE also announced that Al Rudeck, currently president of ALLETE Clean Energy, will take on the newly created role of ALLETE safety and external affairs officer. Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power chief operating officer, will assume an expanded leadership role as an ALLETE vice president.

