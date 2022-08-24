DULUTH — ALLETE Inc. Monday announced several key leadership changes as the company continues to advance its sustainability in action strategy.
Nicole Johnson has been named president of ALLETE Clean Energy. Johnson previously served as ALLETE’s chief administrative officer and continues to serve as an ALLETE vice president. ALLETE also announced that Al Rudeck, currently president of ALLETE Clean Energy, will take on the newly created role of ALLETE safety and external affairs officer. Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power chief operating officer, will assume an expanded leadership role as an ALLETE vice president.
“Today’s leadership changes are part of a broader strategic alignment of people and teams,” said Bethany Owen, ALLETE chair, president and CEO. “These changes position our company for the future and leverage a strong talent pipeline as we grow ALLETE and support our family of businesses while leading the way to a sustainable, clean-energy future.”
—
Nicole Johnson to lead ALLETE Clean Energy
Johnson, who was part of the formation of ALLETE Clean Energy more than 10 years ago, has served as ALLETE chief administrative officer since 2019. She will retain her current role as vice president-ALLETE along with serving as president of ALLETE Clean Energy.
Johnson joined ALLETE as an intern in 1996
—
Al Rudeck to take on newly created ALLETE role
Under Rudeck’s leadership, ALLETE Clean Energy has grown to be ALLETE’s second-largest company with a strong reputation as a respected wind developer and operator focused on customers and partnerships across eight states.
As ALLETE’s new safety and external affairs officer, Rudeck will have responsibility and broad oversight for the company’s safety and government affairs areas.
Rudeck has served as president of ALLETE Clean Energy since 2016.
—
Josh Skelton elected VP-ALLETE
Skelton, who currently serves as Minnesota Power chief operating officer, will expand his role to include vice president of ALLETE. He oversees Minnesota Power’s strategy and planning, transmission and distribution operations, and generation operations and will have expanded responsibilities with the addition of regulatory affairs.
Skelton started with the company in 1999 as an intern.
