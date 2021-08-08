HIBBING — Architectural Resources, Inc. (ARI) is proud to announce that Hibbing, Minn., native, Gabby Laliberte, has been hired as an Architectural Designer.
Gabby graduated from Hibbing High School in 2015 and continued her education at the University of Minnesota with the completion of her Bachelor of Science in Architecture degree in 2019 and her Master of Architecture degree in 2021.
Having begun her ARI career as an Architectural Design Intern in 2017 and 2020, Gabby is now moving into her career with extensive project-based experience.
ARI provides architectural, landscape architecture, interior design, mechanical and electrical engineering, and technology design services to educational, medical, government, commercial, and housing clients in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Visit www.arimn.com for more information.
