Keetac crushes pellet production record

Keetac has set a new bar for iron ore pellet production.
The United States Steel Corp. taconite plant in Keewatin established a new record in 2021 for annual iron ore pellet production under company ownership.
The facility produced 6,040,000 tons of iron ore pellets during the year, according to Travis Kolari, Minnesota Ore Operations plant manager — plant at Keetac and Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron said.
“We actually had really good production years at both Minntac and Keetac,” Kolari said. “Going back to pre-2003 we made over six million tons this year (at Keetac), which was an incredible accomplishment, especially come out of 2020 with COVID, an idling period, and with a reduced headcount.”
It's the single-line plant's biggest production year since United States Steel acquired the facility in 2003.
The record comes after employees returned to work in December 2020 following a roughly eight-month idling due to the nationwide 2020 economic downturn.
“For us to come back as short of people as we were, especially with the number of people that didn't come back, we were able to accomplish this feat safely and that's what's most impressive,” Jake Friend, United Steelworkers Local 2660 president at Keetac said. “They put in a lot of extra shifts, mainly in the pit.”
Tim Kalisch, Keetac senior area manager, says employees kept the mine and plant running smoothly throughout the entire year with minimal downtime.
“It's definitely a great accomplishment by the team here,” Kalisch said. “Coming out of that eight-month period, we had several departments that were 20 percent short due to headcount, so the union filled in to fill all the spots. If there was one word to describe it, I would say teamwork. We ran the way we normally do. It was just the dedication of our managers and hourly workforce to make sure the mine and plant were running.”
Northeastern Minnesota taconite plants are cyclical and respond quickly to increased or decreased demand for steel.
Iron ore pellets produced at the six plants are the material used to make steel.
Over the years, Keetac has had more than its share of ups and downs.
Decades ago, the plant set several world records for annual single-line iron ore pellet production.
However, in the midst of a glut of illegally dumped foreign steel, the plant was idled in May 2015 for about 22 months before restarting in January 2017.
Some worried that the plant would never reopen.
Keetac was also idled during a nationwide economic downturn in 2009.
After returning to work in December 2020, Friend said steelworkers worked hard in 2021 to maintain safe working environments and productivity.
Steelworkers responded with extra hours to meet the need for iron ore pellets as the economy began to rebound, Friend said.
“It's a small mine,” Friend said. “We have a pretty small workforce. This was made possible by the people that were doing it. A lot of people put in extra time.”
United States Steel Corp. acquired the facility as part of an acquisition of bankrupt National Steel Corp.
Today, the facility employs about 400 hourly and salaried workers.
Labor contracts at five northeastern Minnesota taconite plants, including Keetac and Minntac, expire later this summer.
“We do have a contract coming up this year and hopefully they (U.S. Steel) will keep this in the back of their minds in bargaining,” Friend said. “All the hard work that was done and the extra hours that were put in to get what they were shooting for.”
Indications are 2022 will be a solid year, Kolari said.
“We're optimistic it's going to be a fantastic year,” Kolari said. “From an overall perspective, it will be a good year for capital investment to ensure the equipment at Minntac and Keetac will be sustainable. We want to extend thanks to the fantastic work of our world-class team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.