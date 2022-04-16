To Frank Ongaro, being an Iron Ranger has always been a plus.
“Everything I did, it helped me because I was a Ranger,” Ongaro, a Hibbing native said. “The Range has been important in everything I've done. It's all about the relationships you build over a lifetime and having that foundation of Range dynamics is very helpful.”
Ongaro, MiningMinnesota executive director since 2006, is retiring as the chief spokesman for Minnesota's non-ferrous mining industry.
Non-ferrous mining is the mining of non-iron minerals such as copper, nickel and platinum group minerals.
As the need for more domestically-sourced critical minerals for clean energy and electric vehicles has grown, MiningMinnesota took shape to support sustainable and environmentally responsible critical and strategic metals mining development within the state.
Several mineral developers are at different sites seeking to open the state's first non-ferrous mine.
“It's been a fantastic ride,” Ongaro said. “It's a great cause, a great group of people and no shortage of challenges to keep a person busy. It's time for some new youth and some new energy.”
A 1976 Hibbing High School graduate and 1981 graduate of the University of Minnesota, Ongaro became the first spokesman for the non-ferrous mining industry.
“He's been in and around the industry his entire career,” LaTisha Gietzen, MiningMinnesota president said. “He's super passionate and involved and that's what we needed. He helped put together an organization to help development of a new industry in Minnesota and that was something new.”
Previously, Ongaro served as assistant director of legislative relations for the late Gov. Rudy Perpich, assistant to the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, director of Intergovernmental Relations for the City of St Paul, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools executive director, and Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA) president.
“I like to say a mile wide and an inch deep,” Ongaro joked about his job history.
Ongaro accepted the MiningMinnesota position as a new challenge, he said.
“It seemed like an entrepreneurial opportunity — a new challenge getting things going through the quagmire of government,” Ongaro said. “It helped being a Ranger, no question.”
Ongaro's extensive government and political background has been a major asset to MiningMinnesota, Dean DeBeltz, MiningMinnesota vice president said.
“I would say the biggest thing is really his connections within the industry as a whole and in formerly leading the IMA,” DeBeltz said. “Just being in that space, his connections and his relentless support for allowing non-ferrous mining to get into the process is what stands out.”
It all goes back to being grounded as an Iron Ranger, Ongaro said.
In one form or another, growing up on the Iron Range helped Ongaro in every job he's held, he said.
“I remember being 16 and door knocking for (former state senator) Tony Perpich,” Ongaro said. “It was forced labor,” he said jokingly. I interned at the capitol in 1977 as a kid. The politics and government relations got me going and kept me going.”
Iron Range mining, politics and government are intertwined in Ongaro's heritage.
His grandparents came to the Iron Range from Italy and Croatia to work in the mines.
Ongaro's father Frank was Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board commissioner from 1975 to 1978.
Rudy Perpich and Ongaro's father were classmates at Hibbing High School and Army buddies.
After graduating from UMD, Ongaro for a short time sold insurance.
But he quickly found himself again linked to the Iron Range.
“After the '82 election, I worked on Perpich's staff,” Ongaro said. “Back in the early 80's, Perpich used to come into the room and slam the door. When he did that, I figured he was comfortable with me. It was baptism by fire. You just go. It turned out to be a great opportunity. I don't think at the time you realize what an opportunity it is.”
Gietzen said Ongaro's experience in legislative and government affairs at the state capitol has helped move the industry forward.
“He grew up there and worked there right out of college,” Gietzen said. “He knew every back corner and he knew how to get things done.”
“I would say the biggest thing is MiningMinnesota is a grassroots organization and there's a lot of different hats you wear from membership to leading the organization,” DeBeltz said. “It's not an easy task, but he's done a good job.”
Working with people in the non-ferrous mining industry has been a pleasure, Ongaro said.
“You've got a lot of different dynamics with individual companies,” Ongaro said. “All are looking for an opportunity to be the first mining operation and the leasing, exploration and permitting creates some pretty interesting dynamics. But the desire to take the high road and do things in the best way possible is very encouraging. PolyMet went through the process and we've demonstrated you can permit a project in the state of Minnesota.”
A search for a new MiningMinnesota executive director is underway.
Meanwhile, Ongaro says he will continue to serve the non-ferrous mining industry and Iron Range until a new executive director is named.
