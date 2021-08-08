IRMC raises funds for Bill’s House

From left: Dave Marolt, IRMC Road Captain; Jennifer Kouppala, Bill’s House Case Manager; Angela Neal, Assistant Housing Director; and Don Wood, IRMC Treasurer. The Iron Range Motorcycle Club recently presented a check for $2,000 to Bill's House in Virginia. The money was raised during the Clubs Annual Charity Ride on Saturday, July 17th. Bill's House opened in 2001 and currently provides shelter for up to 12 individuals at a time. At Bill's House, services are provided to help residents get connected to employment, housing, social services, mental health and chemical dependency services. Residents could have the opportunity to stay up to 90 days and in 2020, Bill's House served 136 individuals. Aside from Bill's House, AEOA homeless programs also runs scattered site emergency shelter units, permanent supportive housing, the youth foyer, and rental assistance.

 Photo submitted

From left: Dave Marolt, IRMC Road Captain; Jennifer Kouppala, Bill’s House Case Manager; Angela Neal, Assistant Housing Director; and Don Wood, IRMC Treasurer. The Iron Range Motorcycle Club recently presented a check for $2,000 to Bill's House in Virginia. The money was raised during the Clubs Annual Charity Ride on Saturday, July 17th. Bill's House opened in 2001 and currently provides shelter for up to 12 individuals at a time. At Bill's House, services are provided to help residents get connected to employment, housing, social services, mental health and chemical dependency services. Residents could have the opportunity to stay up to 90 days and in 2020, Bill's House served 136 individuals. Aside from Bill's House, AEOA homeless programs also runs scattered site emergency shelter units, permanent supportive housing, the youth foyer, and rental assistance.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments