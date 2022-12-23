As the nation braces for one of the biggest storms of the year and talk of another polar vortex circulates. It is very likely that Minnesotans are feeling a bit more stressed about what’s to come.
This message is to remind Hibbing Residents that HPU has been doing its best to prepare for the worst. While none of us can be fully prepared for everything, we at Hibbing Public Utilities take our roles of reliability, affordability, and resiliency very seriously.
Five Items to share with HPU customers:
1. If power goes out, call our 24-hour emergency line: 218-262-7700 and press 1 to reach our power supply desk.
Also, pay attention to Facebook and our websites where there will be information provided about any interruptions
2. HPU has been preparing for cold weather. HPU has purchased very economical gas for this winter which allow us to have some of the lowest rates in the region. These purchases should protect you under most circumstances, but if a system emergency happens like it did in 2021, we will alert you in advance. Whether the emergency happens in Texas or Tamarack, we will update you as we hear things.
3. HPU has also performed an inspection of our electrical system and cleared excess vegetation on our large feeders around town. Even so, our crew of line workers are standing ready to be dispatched no matter the weather to restore power to you as soon as possible.
4. The Hibbing Renewable Energy Center, our 100-year old power plant, has been generating the majority of Hibbing’s power at 13 MW and 50 Klbs of steam, all produced from local wood waste. The Coal bunkers and wood bins are full and ready, not matter what happens to the gas market.
5. Energy efficiency and conservation will save you money every day and in all weather. In special preparation for this winter, HPU is offering free energy audits to all customers that will identify ways that you can save on your energy bill through updated thermostats, LED lighting, and water conserving plumbing fixtures. Stay tuned to HPU’s Facebook and website for how to schedule a free energy audit in your home.
