As the nation braces for one of the biggest storms of the year and talk of another polar vortex circulates. It is very likely that Minnesotans are feeling a bit more stressed about what’s to come.

This message is to remind Hibbing Residents that HPU has been doing its best to prepare for the worst. While none of us can be fully prepared for everything, we at Hibbing Public Utilities take our roles of reliability, affordability, and resiliency very seriously.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments