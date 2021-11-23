Business partners Rally Hess and Tom Wagner finalized the purchase of Hibbing Fabricators, Inc. “Hibfab” on Nov. 19.
Hibfab has been a local fabricator of precision metal components and assemblies for the medical, electronic, and aerospace industries since 1985. Today Hibfab manufactures metal components used in many familiar brands including Cirrus Design, Timberline, Panasonic, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, GE, and more. The company was originally formed by a group of local investors to supply metal components needed by the then booming Hibbing Electronics Company and to create local jobs. The investor group that included Carl Schneider, Karl Hnatko, Richard Sellman, Edward Pajunen, Gerald Drong, Rudolph Maki, and others wanted to create jobs that had no connection to the cyclical mining industry that was in a downturn at that time.
Rally has 20 years of manufacturing and business leadership experience, including working for Hibfab from 2004 to 2008 and 13 years of senior operational leadership roles in the iron mining industry. He also has extensive background in engineering and metals. Rally has spent most of his life in the Hibbing area and currently lives there with his five children. Rally holds a bachelor’s in Industrial Engineering and a Master’s in Engineering Management from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Tom has 25+ years of experience in finance and business leadership, including multiple executive-level (CFO) roles in the healthcare and manufacturing industries in the greater Minneapolis area. Tom is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Economics from St. Olaf College and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of MN, Carlson School of Management. Tom lives with his wife Tara (Schneider) and their three daughters in Minneapolis, MN.
In this new partnership Rally will serve as President and CEO of Hibbing Fabricators and hold responsibility for operating the business. Tom will provide financial oversight to the organization as CFO, and they will both provide leadership and governance as owners to the organization.
Tom and Rally acknowledge and commend the previous owners for 35 years of leadership in and support of the Hibbing community. They look forward to growing the organization and are committed to keeping Hibfab in Hibbing long term. Hibfab is currently hiring multiple positions. Learn more at hibfab.com.
