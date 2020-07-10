EVELETH — Mesabi Range College’s Graphic Design Media program, located on the Eveleth campus, is pleased to announce a brand new transfer agreement with the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD).

Now, students who complete the Graphic Design Media AAS degree on the Eveleth campus can apply to transfer to the four-year Graphic Design major at MCAD. Classes on the Eveleth campus begin August 24th. For more information, call or text Paul, at 218-969-5012 or call Rosanne in Admissions at 1-218-744-7506.

