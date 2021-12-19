WASHINGTON, D.C. — Friday, Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) announced that the Federal Aviation Administration has allocated $9,356,632 in grant money to be distributed among 29 airports in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.
Of these funds, Congressman Stauber stated, “As a Member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I believe strongly in the importance of investing in traditional forms of infrastructure, such as airports. That’s why I am happy to announce over $9 million in federal funding for airports across Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District. The many airports located across northeast Minnesota play a vital role in the economic success of our communities, and this money will help ensure this success continues.”
The breakdown of the funds are as follows:
• Aitkin Municipal-Steve Kurtz Field is set to receive $159,000.
• Bemidji Regional is set to receive $1,020,028.
• Brainerd Lakes Regional is set to receive $1,014,623.
• Cambridge Municipal is set to receive $159,000.
• Cloquet Carlton County is set to receive $159,000.
• Cook Municipal is set to receive $110,000.
• Duluth International is set to receive $1,689,613.
• Duluth Sky Harbor is set to receive $159,000.
• Ely Municipal is set to receive $159,000.
• Eveleth-Virginia Municipal is set to receive $159,000.
• Falls International-Einarson Field is set to receive $1,011,506.
• Grand Marais/Cook County is set to receive $159,000.
• Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport-Gordon Newstrom Field is set to receive $295,000.
• Little Falls/Morrison County-Lindbergh Field is set to receive $159,000.
• Longville Municipal is set to receive $110,000.
• Moose Lake Carlton County is set to receive $159,000.
• Mora Municipal is set to receive $159,000.
• Orr Regional is set to receive $110,000.
• Park Rapids Municipal-Konshok Field is $110,000.
• Pine River Regional is set to receive $159,000.
• Princeton Municipal is set to receive $159,000.
• Range Regional Airport is set to receive $1,011,862.
• Richard B Helgeson Airport is set to receive $159,000.
• Rush City Regional is set to receive $159,000.
• Silver Bay Municipal is set to receive $110,000.
• Staples Municipal is set to receive $159,000.
• Tower Municipal is set to receive $110,000.
• Wadena Municipal is set to receive $110,000.
• Walker Municipal is set to receive $159,000.
