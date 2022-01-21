Giants Ridge, Lake Vermilion-Soudan park lead governor's Iron Range bonding projects

Mark Phillips sometimes carries a piece of steel with him when he talks to state lawmakers about Giants Ridge.
“I have a piece of pipe that I haul around as a prop,” Phillips, Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said. “It's like Swiss cheese.”
A $10.1 million allocation to replace deteriorated underground pipe in the Giants Ridge snow making system is recommended by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as part of his $2.7 billion 2022 Local Jobs and Projects Plan state bonding proposal.
“For me, I'm really excited that he has Giants Ridge in the bill,” Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said. “I'm excited that the state is identifying it as a state asset.”
Giants Ridge, in Biwabik, is owned by Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, a state of Minnesota economic development agency in Eveleth.
Under Walz's bonding recommendations, about 36,000 linear feet of new steel pipe would replace aging pipe that supplies water to the Giants Ridge snow making system. Snow making technology would also be updated with an automated system that makes snow whenever weather allows.
“Whatever you think of climate change, our window for making snow early in the season is getting smaller and smaller,” Phillips said. “This would allow more modern technology that will come on in the middle of the night whenever it senses the right temperature and humidity.”
The facility's 35-year-old water piping system has been a problem for years, he said.
“We've patch worked this water system,” Phillips said. “We're constantly making repairs. Just two weeks ago we had freeze up and breaks and a problem with it.”
Replacing the pipe and upgrading the snow making system would likely lead to additional capital investment in and around the facility, he said.
“This would be one of the biggest investments to happen at Giants Ridge in a long time,” Phillips said. “This would be important because it would leverage other investments.”
Walz's bonding proposal includes more than $37.1 million in projects across the Iron Range.
A $12 million construction of a Lake Lodge Visitor Center, design of a South Vermilion Ridge campground, parking area, trail design, construction of a renewable energy resource, and rehabilitation of an existing fire tower at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park near Tower, is the other big Iron Range item in Walz's proposal.
A state bonding bill is far from finalized.
Bonding bills originate in the Minnesota House of Representatives. The Minnesota Senate will also offer its version. Negotiation between the two legislative bodies and the governor will form a final bill.
Northeastern Minnesota legislators will each have their own list of local bonding projects to fight for.
A final negotiated bonding bill could add or subtract projects from Walz's list.
With a $7.7 billion state budget surplus, the state may be able to pay for some of the projects rather than issue bonds for the projects, Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook, chair of the Senate Capital Investment Committee said.
“We have the surplus, so some of the bonding could be cash instead of bonding,” Bakk said. “It's really the heavy lift of the session because it's not a budget year.”
Other northeastern Minnesota projects recommended in Walz's bonding proposal include:
– $7.8 million to renovate and construct wildfire aviation infrastructure in Hibbing and Brainerd to help the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources better respond to wildfires.
– $3 million to design and renovate six Vermilion Community College general purpose classrooms.
– $2.5 million to mitigate rising water at the St. James Pit in Aurora.
– $1.5 million for a regional trailhead and visitors center in Ely for the David Dill Taconite Snowmobile Trail, Mesabi Trail and Prospectors Loop ATV Trail.
– $3 million to construct a multi-modal trailhead center in Silver Bay to serve non-motorized and motorized trails.
– $600,000 to construct two new buildings at the St. Louis County Fairground in Chisholm.
