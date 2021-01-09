Diane Krueger-Pirnat, Connor Michels, and Christine Towner are pleased to announce and welcome Victoria C. “Torie” Arnoldy, CPA as a Partner in the firm of Fort & Company, P.A., as of January 1, 2021.

Torie holds a B.S. degree in Accounting and a minor in Information Technology Management, an A.S. in Business Administration, and has been a licensed CPA since 2011. She is experienced in many areas of accounting including payroll; bookkeeping; business, individual, and fiduciary income tax preparation; and governmental and nonprofit auditing. She also maintains the website and social media accounts of the firm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments