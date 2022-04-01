VIRGINIA — Fresh off a great reception at the Iron Range Home, Sport & Travel Show, The Forge Social Haus is ready to make its mark on downtown Virginia.
Co-owner Brad Gustafson and his partners gave area residents a small taste of what The Forge Social Haus will be like with their mobile axe throwing trailer.
The reaction to getting a chance to hit the bullseye with an axe was clearly one of the highlights of the event.
“It’s been overwhelming. It’s so heartwarming to talk about our project and see the smile on everybody’s faces and the excitement for something new to come in downtown,’’ Gustafson said. “Everyone’s looking for something new to do or something else to do in town. We want to help increase the quality of life to our communities.’’
The Forge Social Haus (set to be built downtown) will have axe throwing as its main attraction at its 5,000 square foot facility, which will feature a family-friendly environment. In addition to four lanes of axe throwing for those 18 and over, the Social Haus will offer board games, shuffle board, bean bags and a private event space to rent for birthday parties or even corporate meetings, he said. There will also be a huge patio adjacent to the building with a big fire pit area and a stage for live music.
Gustafson sees it as something families can come and do together.
“We’ll have craft beers and other taps in the bar area,’’ the 37-year-old Gustafson said, along with seltzers and non-alcoholic options as well.
In addition to the liquid refreshments, the Social Haus will also feature pre-packaged food for customers to enjoy. There will not be a kitchen, he added, because “we want to support the other local businesses in town.’’
Gustafson said the business plans to partner with Canelake’s Candies, F & D Meats, The Sugar Shack and many others on the food items. A spot for food trucks is also part of the plan.
“We want to support the other restaurants in town so we’re going to encourage people to order from Dave’s Pizza or Snickers or La Cocina.’’ Customers will be able to bring the food in or have it delivered and then simply “eat and enjoy themselves at The Forge Social Haus.’’
Bike racks will be available, as well, to help draw people off the Mesabi Trail.
The Social Haus plans to hire at least 10 with good wages, he said.
Until the project is complete, the mobile axe throwing trailer is available for rent for birthday parties, graduation parties, wedding receptions and more.
“At any kind of event, we’ll come to you and set it up and help coach people on how to throw and keep score. And then after your event we’ll take it down and leave,’’ he said. The rates are $200 per hour (two hour minimum), $650 for four hours and $1,000 for eight hours. The trailer can be rented by calling 218-248-7195.
As far as how axe throwing became the main attraction, Gustafson said, “We’ve gone to a few establishments that have axe throwing across the state and the country to be honest. It’s the fastest growing sport right now. It’s fun to throw an axe and watch it stick in that wood. There’s no better feeling than having that axe stick in there.’’
Choosing the name came somewhat easily. The Forge Social Haus is a play on the area’s iron mining and logging heritage, according to Gustafson.
“The iron is the steel of the axe head and the handle is the red pine that was prevalent in our area. We want to bring everyone together so we’re forging new relationships and strengthening those relationships in a social atmosphere.’’
—
The development slated for the 200 block of Chestnut Street has “been really challenging,’’ according to Gustafson.
The partners (Gustafson and his wife Kim, his buddy Keith Niemi and his wife Lindsay) bought the former Manseau’s Range Music building at 224 Chestnut Street and two adjacent lots in June. Since then, the project itself has changed a few times.
Gustafson said the initial plan was to have two buildings with apartments above them, which was estimated to cost more than $4 million. The project was downsized to one building without apartments (which were considered initially but cut due to the cost).
“We don’t want to be landlords, but we know there’s a housing shortage and wanted to help with that.’’
The building will now be built with a main floor and supports to be able to build up in the future, according to Gustafson, who said the group is working with the Department of Iron Range Resources to demolish the Manseau’s building.
“We’re hoping to be open this time next year,’’ he added.
Behind the project is a desire to improve Virginia’s downtown.
According to Gustafson, the couples are “just two middle class Iron Range families trying to make this huge investment and revitalize the downtown community.’’
He works close to downtown and often walks the main street.
“It breaks my heart to see all these empty buildings. … So why not us. We took this huge leap of faith and want to be a part of bringing life to the downtown.”
The four partners, who were born and raised in Virginia, came up with the idea while taking a sauna and talking about the downtown and how they could invest to try and revitalize their community.
“We’re all from here, we were born and raised here. We were in the (Twin) Cities for over 10 years. Then both families moved back here because this is where our heart is. We want to be here and give back to the community that gave us so much growing up,’’ Gustafson told the Mesabi Tribune.
“We don’t want to be a regular bar,’’ according to Gustafson, who said the Social Haus will be open from 2-10 or 11 p.m. “We want to be their first stop and then they can go and support the other businesses downtown. We don’t want to alienate or take all the business. We want to share and draw people downtown.’’
“It’s been really challenging and we’re hoping that through our pivoting and going through this process we can share with other businesses that want to invest downtown.’’
One major obstacle is the price of lumber and construction all around.
“We were fortunate to get some grants through the Virginia Economic Development Authority,’’ Gustafson said, as well as through the Department of Employment and Economic Development. The Virginia Community Foundation was the applicant for some main street revitalization dollars also.
“We were very fortunate to get some grant money, but it’s still not enough.’’ The project reaching an acceptable risk level for the bank has been the big challenge, he said. “And that’s why we’ve had to pivot our project a few different times.’’
According to Gustafson, “we’re very close’’ and the partners have just launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise some of the money to make the project happen. The GoFundMe campaign can be found on The Forge Social Haus Facebook page.
Local businesses have been extremely supportive of the project.
“The feedback we’ve gotten from our downtown community has been very welcoming. They’re excited to have something new coming downtown,’’ Gustafson added.
—
The Forge Social Haus can be reached at 218-248-7195.
