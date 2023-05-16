The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a new rule that for the first time would require mining companies to limit mercury emissions from taconite iron ore processing plants, which are the largest source of mercury pollution in the state.

The rule, announced by the EPA last week, would require the six taconite processing plants located in northeastern Minnesota to cut their emissions by 57 percent by the end of 2026.

