HOYT LAKES — FLOE International, based in McGregor, Minn., is expanding its facility with a new location in Hoyt Lakes after 27 years.
FLOE said in a press release that it expects to move into the newly-acquired location at 5540 Colby Lake Road in three to six months and will immediately have several manufacturing job opportunities.
The company currently employs 21 people in Hoyt Lakes and has been in its current facility since 1994.
“We have simply outgrown the 20,500 square foot facility we were in, and when we got the opportunity to acquire this building, we knew it was the perfect match,” said FLOE founder and CEO Wayne Floe. “The new facility is a big upgrade in many respects. It is a much more modern facility, and at 27,700 square feet, it gives us plenty of room for continued growth.”
FLOE International has been in business for 38 years manufacturing and distributing dock and boat lift systems, utility and recreational trailers and FLOE CRAFT boats under the names Afina and Varatti.
Their website is www.floeintl.com.
