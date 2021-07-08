Essentia Health welcomes licensed acupuncturist

VIRGINIA — Jacqulyn Lauer-Glebov, a licensed acupuncturist, is excited to welcome new patients at the Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic.
“I respect Essentia’s mission of making a healthy difference in people’s lives,” Lauer-Glebov said. “My heart has always been in rural health care — providing access to acupuncture to all people.”
Lauer-Glebov graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth and Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minn. She is certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine.
“I’ve had migraines for 20-plus years,” Lauer-Glebov explained. “Acupuncture was the only thing that brought them under control. My acupuncturist treated me as a whole person — physically, mentally and emotionally — and not just as a diagnosis. That approach changed my life. Acupuncture looks to identify and address all aspects of your life that contribute to your health.”
To learn more about acupuncture, call Essentia Health integrative medicine at (218) 786-2125.
