VIRGINIA — The Essentia Health-Virginia Care Center is proud to welcome advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner Annika Walter, who specializes in elder care.

“I chose Essentia because of its core values – namely, joy and quality,” said Walter.

Walter received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“Having a relationship with my patients and their families is very important to me,” said Walter. “I will help my patients and their families find peace, joy and comfort on their health care journey.”

To see Walter’s full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

