VIRGINIA — The Essentia Health-Virginia Care Center is proud to welcome advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner Annika Walter, who specializes in elder care.
“I chose Essentia because of its core values – namely, joy and quality,” said Walter.
Walter received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“Having a relationship with my patients and their families is very important to me,” said Walter. “I will help my patients and their families find peace, joy and comfort on their health care journey.”
To see Walter’s full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.