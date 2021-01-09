Echelon Wealth Partners announces new office location in Hibbing

HIBBING — Jennifer Bymark, APMA®, CLTC®, a financial advisor with Echelon Wealth Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. recently moved her office to a new location at 302 Howard Street Suite 226 in Hibbing.
“My team and I specialize in helping our clients achieve their goals & dreams and follow their passions throughout their lifetime by creating a personal plan that aligns with their values. Our practice continues to grow as we help more clients plan for their futures,” said Jennifer Bymark, Financial Advisor, APMA®, CLTC®.
Also joining Bymark in the Hibbing location is Amber Heinle, Associate Financial Advisor. Heinle has 5 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial. Heinle graduated from the College of Saint Scholastica with a degree in Business Management and Organizational Behavior.
“Helping align my client’s actions with their financial goals is the core of my business, and it will continue to be,” said Heinle. “I’m excited to start this next chapter in Hibbing with Echelon Wealth Partners and Ameriprise.”
Echelon Wealth Partners will continue to serve clients at their other office locations in Grand Rapids and Duluth. Bymark has been serving clients for Ameriprise Financial in Hibbing since 2012.
As a private wealth advisory practice, Echelon Wealth Partners provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact their office at 877.607.5007 or visit them at 302 Howard Street Suite 226.
