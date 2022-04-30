Student apprentices from area high schools are pictured at the Delta Air Lines Minnesota Customer Engagement Center in Chisholm. The students are participating in a new internship program for high school students the company introduced in July 2021.
Photos courtesy of Sarah Dobson
Student apprentices are pictured on the left, beside local company leaders at the Delta Air Lines Minnesota Customer Engagement Center in Chisholm.
CHISHOLM — Students from three area school districts are participating in a new internship program for high school students at the Delta Air Lines Minnesota Customer Engagement Center in Chisholm.
Sonya Canter, Engagement Center Manager, said there are currently five students, from Chisholm, Hibbing and Cherry that are participating in the program that was started in July 2021.
“Currently this program is only offered here at our Chisholm MN Customer Engagement Center,” Canter said in response to a series of prepared questions about the program.
In order to be eligible for the program, students must be at least 17 by the start of the program, and going into the 12th grade and on track to graduate. Delta partners with local schools to determine eligibility and whether a student would be a good fit for the program.
“The program is a paid internship, and the students are paid for each hour they work, including their training time,” Canter noted.
Initial training takes place during the summer and is full-time for 10 weeks, and after training is finished, apprentices work a minimum of eight hours per week.
“The apprentice decides when to schedule and complete their weekly hours, allowing them the flexibility they need to be successful both in school and here at Delta,” Cantor said.
The program also provides apprentices an opportunity to learn skills that may be unique to a global company.
“Delta Air Lines is a global company, and in reservations we take customer calls from people all over the world,” Canter said. “Apprentices learn how to interact with customers who may have a language barrier, learn how to work live with customers and coworkers who are all over the world and they have the opportunity to see how small the world truly is,” Canter said.
Upon completion of the program, apprentices can be eligible to be offered a full-time position.
“This program offers an employment option for graduating students that will allow them to work for a Fortune 100 company, travel the world and still live here on the Iron Range,” Canter added. “Delta offers full benefits, 401K, flight benefits and more, and these are all available right here in Chisholm.”
The internship program has been very successful for both the apprentices and Delta. Canter said.
“We have seen the skills of our candidates grow as they continue to learn throughout their time with us,” she said. “We will be continuing the program.”
