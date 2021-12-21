HIBBING — Darrold E. Persson of Trenti LawFirm Named to 2021 and 2022 Best Lawyers® List
Trenti Law Firm is pleased to announce that Darrold Persson has been included in both the 2021 and 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. It’s first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries.
"Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession. After three decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide," says CEO Phillip Greer.
Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
Trenti Law Firm congratulates Persson on this honor and also acknowledges his two previous selections this year that of 2021 “Best Lawyers” Lawyer of the Year in Plaintiff’s Personal Injury- Duluth Area and also that he was one of only Minnesota lawyers to be selected as 2021 “Best Lawyers” Lawyer of the Year for the Midwest States, Plaintiff’s Personal Injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.