DULUTH — Benders Shoes in Duluth today officially announced they will be moving from their current location on Maple Grove Road to a larger storefront at 901 W. Central Entrance in the Spring of 2022. The new store will be able to accommodate their increased product selection.
“We pride ourselves on our customer service so we are very excited about this opportunity to offer even more to patrons. What we’ve heard from our Duluth customers so far is that they love our shoes and services and are looking forward to the expanded product line. This is just ‘Our Family Serving Yours,’” says Craig Bender, owner of Benders Shoes.
Benefits of the expansion include these products, NEW to the Duluth store:
• The inclusion of kid’s footwear
• Women’s, men’s, and a selection of kid’s clothing
• Wide selection of gifts
Benders Duluth will continue to operate on Maple Grove Road until the new location is ready. For more information on this exciting expansion, visit BendersShoes.com/Duluth.
Benders Shoes has been a locally-owned favorite since Angie & Roland Bender opened the first Bender’s Shoes store in Grand Rapids, MN in 1973. They added a location in Hibbing in 1976, and in Duluth in 2013. Now, three generations of Benders have been involved with the store operations. Benders Shoes & Gifts prides itself on their quality comfortable footwear, their professional fitting services, and above all, their excellent customer service.
