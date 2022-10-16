Joe Leoni

VIRGINIA — Joe Leoni of Trenti Law Firm, based out of Virginia, Hibbing, Ely and Cloquet, has been selected to the 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers list. Because Leoni has demonstrated excellence in the practice of law, he is receiving an honor that is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in Minnesota.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented, multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

