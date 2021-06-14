Architectural Resources, Inc. (ARI) is pleased to announce that Katie Hildenbrand, CID has been appointed as the President of the firm, effective May 2021. Katie has been an interior designer at ARI since 2002 and a principal of the firm since 2013.
“Katie has exhibited energetic leadership and a strong dedication to our clients over the course of 18 years at ARI. We are proud to name her the first female president of this company — the future looks bright at ARI.” said Scott Sosalla, past President.
Katie graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 2000 and earned her Registration as a Certified Interior Designer (CID) by the Minnesota State Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience, and Interior Design in 2005.
ARI provides architectural, landscape architecture, interior design, mechanical and electrical engineering, and technology design services to educational, medical, government, commercial, and housing clients in Northern Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin.
Visit www.arimn.com for more information and find us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
